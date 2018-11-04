Vital to maintain GST numbers

Car sales are a good indicator of economic health. Buying a vehicle is a big-ticket expense. The auto industry has a very long value-chain. Automobile manufacturing drives demand for primary metal miners, plastics, electronics, forgings, cables, rubber, etc.

Since manufacturers are basically assemblers, there is a large ecosystem of OEM suppliers. The industry also generates activity in marketing, advertising, and finance, as well as repair and maintenance. Apart from generating high employment, auto manufacturing is capital-intensive and rate-sensitive. Holding inventory is expensive, ...