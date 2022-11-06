JUST IN
Learn to draw lessons from mistakes, then share them
Business Standard

Vodafone Idea's debt conversion should not be delayed

Months have passed since the Vodafone Idea board opted for debt conversion. But there's no clarity from the government on the reason for delay

Business Standard Editorial Comment 

More than a year after the Union Cabinet approved a much-needed relief package for the telecom sector, the government has kept on hold a crucial step that would prevent a duopoly structure in the sector. The government should walk the talk and keep its commitment without any delay to ensure that financially stressed Vodafone Idea — a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and the UK’s leading telco Vodafone — remains a relevant player in the Indian market.
.

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 22:04 IST

