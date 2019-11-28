Wanted: The woke corporation

The reputation of corporate India has not stood up to scrutiny in the run-up to — and the Indian government’s subsequent rejection of — the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

Indian businesses apparently believe they will not be able to compete with Chinese enterprise over a 25-year framework, the adjustment period that RCEP negotiators had worked out. Then again, the pusillanimity of Indian business leaders when it comes to standing up to the government has long been its worst-kept secret — the rare CEO who voices even mild criticism publicly always makes ...