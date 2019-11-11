Warning: Analysis can cause paralysis

Until the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released the Periodic Labour Force Survey report in late June 2019, the dominant narrative on employment from the establishment was one of denial that jobs were being lost or that there was stress in the labour markets. After the release of the PLFS such summary dismissal of the problem has declined.

This is because the PLFS itself has shown that the unemployment rate in the country in 2017-18 was at a 45-year high. There was only a brief attempt to insist that the PLFS was not comparable to earlier surveys. But, that did ...