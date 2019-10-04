Water laws still stuck in the 19th century

In 2015, I chaired a committee set up by the Government of India to initiate urgent reforms in the laws governing water in India. In the Indian Constitution, water is a state subject.

A popular but highly mistaken view is that converting water into a central subject would enable better management of India’s water resources. Our committee took a contrary view. Given the very nature of water as a shared, common pool resource, and based on all successful efforts at managing water in India, we argued instead for adopting the principle of subsidiarity, which requires bringing the solution ...