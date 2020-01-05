Way out of the impasse of 'law's delay'

Law’s delay is a legendary expression made well known by Hamlet. Efforts are being made in all ages to remedy this situation, without much success.

Recently in India, this problem has been highlighted when the chief justice of India made reference to this judicial delay after a stark example of instant justice in a case where four convicts were shot down in an apparent encounter. I am writing not about any particular instance but about how it should be everybody's concern to find a way out of the impasse created by a very long pendency and shortage of judges. Economic analysts ...