We need EC to step up to the plate and see us through free, fair elections

If the Election Commission (EC) were not a vital institution, you might feel a bit sorry for it, because it really does have a lot on its plate. There has been such large-scale abuse of its guidelines in the run-up to the 2019 election that the EC has had, to put it charitably, a hard time keeping up with all the violations.

But it’s too important an institution to feel sorry for. When it comes to safeguarding the people’s right to vote in free and fair elections, it should expect only the sharpest public scrutiny. The EC has not covered itself in glory under the Modi ...