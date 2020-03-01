Weak economy is host to coronavirus attack

The stock markets have crashed, as they do from time to time. Each time it is for a different reason; this time the immediate reason is coronavirus, which started as a Chinese epidemic sometime in December but now has quickly escalated into a global scare.

Since the problem is severest in China, it means a simultaneous global demand and supply shock. China not only does a lot of the world’s manufacturing for export but is also a big importer. Strong linkages in manufacturing, trade, and travel across economies, following 30 years of globalisation, mean that trouble in one part of the ...