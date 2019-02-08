Wedding manager

A long, long while ago yesterday, at a time when chaos was just a theory and not the state of the house, when life was regulated by comings and goings to work with the odd coffee break, when I believed myself to be organised, at such a time I had not anticipated how ill-equipped I was to handle my son’s wedding.

Was it last week when I could put my head on a pillow and hope to fall asleep? When order meant drawing up a list and ticking off points one at a time till all was done? Was it then that one could sit down with a drink over a conversation that made sense? How did I become ...