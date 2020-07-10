Weight-gain meal plans

Now that it seems one will be working for the foreseeable future from home, I could no longer ignore the unfortunate fact that a good deal of my wardrobe and I would be parting company unless I did something about my recently acquired weight. Mostly, I’d been having that little extra at mealtimes because no one else was willing to risk my wife’s experiments with cooking, so it fell to me to keep her in good humour at the risk of both taste and girth.

The more food I ate, the more my wife cooked. Mostly, though, it came from keeping cookies and other treats in the study drawer ...