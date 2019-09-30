Welcome but inadequate increase in jobs

During the eleventh comprehensive household survey of labour markets conducted by CMIE during May-August 2019, an estimated 405 million were found to be employed in India. The total sample size was 174,405 households. Of this, 110,975 households were from 7,920 enumeration blocks in 322 towns.

The rural sample consisting of 63,430 households were spread over 3,965 villages. The sample households yielded 567,070 members who were of 15 years of age or more. Estimates presented here are based on the appropriately weighted averages of the employment / unemployment status of these ...