Well begun, but only half done

Economies tend to reform when they must, rather than when they can” (extract from the earlier Doing Business Report 2018). The storyline is that governments are more likely to reform when their economy is experiencing a fiscal crisis (remember India in the 1990s?) rather than when it is business as usual.

From an Indian perspective, a move in ranking from 130 to 77 in two years is no mean achievement, but not one that has been accomplished on the back of any economic crisis. The icing on the cake is that India ranks fifth on the list of the countries with most improvements, and ...