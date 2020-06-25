What about 'unlock' for vendors?

Sitting on a bench in the Defence Colony market in Delhi — once bustling with vendors — Upen­dra Kumar Gupta from the Na­tional Hawker Federation remarks, “Even though the lockdown has been lifted, police are not letting any vendors set up their stalls. They argue that the government has not issued any guidelines for vendors.

Many low-income people, who have resumed work, depend on hawkers for food. But the government does not realise that”. As India entered Unlockdown 1.0, the Ministry of Family Health and Welfare released the standard operating ...