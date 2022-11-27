What ails the investors & firms?

The failure of FTX has raised new questions on the extent to which VC/PE (venture capital and private equity) firms are exerting adequate checks and balance upon their portfolio firms. In their defence, the funds say that taking high risks is their core business plan. The root cause of the difficulty is the great man theory in the world of business. Firms fail or underperform at such a high rate because they are, too often, controlled by one person. More firms would fare better if greater checks and balances were created.