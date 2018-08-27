What Broadcast India 2018 tells us

One commonly heard phrase in any market is “we are evolving, every single day”. When it comes to India, it is more than a mere statement. In the broadcast sector particularly, the pace of change and evolution is dizzying.

Content, delivery format, the number of TV channels etc are all evolving along with technology and changing tastes. At India’s television viewership measurement company, we deep-dived into this ‘changing India’ in the recently released Broadcast India (BI) 2018 survey. The survey brings out the underlying changes in consumer/viewer profiles ...