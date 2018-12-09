What exactly are geographical indications and who can apply for GI status?

Recent conversations around geographical indication have involved cases such as a GI tag on Alphonso mangoes from Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, the Coffee Board applying for GI to protect Araku coffee, and the tussle between Odisha and West Bengal over the rosogolla.

Latha Nair, partner at K&S Partners, examines what constitutes a GI tag and what the gaps in the Indian GI law are What exactly are geographical indications? Who can apply for a GI mark/status? Geographical indications (GIs) are a form of intellectual property rights (IPRs). While other forms of IPRs are private in ...