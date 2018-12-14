What Murugappa Group's chief learned from the Tao of Leadership

Right in the middle of Parrys, a business district in Chennai named after EID Parry and its founder Thomas Parry, stands a six-storey building constructed in the art deco style. That’s Dare House, which houses the Murugappa Group’s corporate office.

One side of the building faces the sea and the other side the heritage buildings that constitute the Madras High Court. M M Murugappan, the new captain of the Rs 330 billion group, ushers us into his fifth-floor office. We sit down for our conversation at the West Board Room, the walls of which proudly display photographs of ...