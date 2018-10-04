What next for IL&FS?

Given the size of the of the problem, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) is the largest bankruptcy facing the Indian financial system. For the government to stand aside and let events take their own course was never going to be an option. Its intervention is welcome, in large part for the signal this sends. Appointing a new board is the easy first step.

Now the heavy lifting has to begin. First the board needs to appoint a chief executive officer (CEO) and a new management team. These are the people who will separate the wheat from the chaff. They will first need to ...