What not to do in a corporate crisis

One had assumed that corporate communications in India (world’s fastest growing economy) had advanced beyond the pleading and begging of public relations. The latter is when firms try to sell a story to the media, usually about a product or a service.

There is no exchange of money involved, at least officially, and so it is necessary to be in the position of a supplicant. Every PR person has had the experience of being kept waiting outside the editor’s office. The former, corporate communications, is more serious and aimed at creating a favourable view of the organisation ...