What the lockdown has accomplished

At the end of May 3, the 40th day of the lockdown, there were 42,505 cases of infection and 1,391 deaths. The hardship the lockdown has imposed on the country is well known. All the lost jobs and income has stressed many millions.

Tens of thousands of migrant workers are so anxious to go home from cities that they are willing to confront the police. Their anxiety reflects the inability of the central and state governments to provide them with food and a space to live. Our endemic problem of corruption that has for decades led to the siphoning off of relief from the intended beneficiaries ...