From stock markets to banking system, what to expect in Lok Sabha poll year

Even though it has been repeatedly discredited through the ages, the popularity of soothsayers never dims. Emboldened by the same and fortified by some good Christmas spirit, I too will try my hand at prophesying what will happen next year knowing full well that I will be wrong on many fronts.

Opportunities Data clearly shows that the political affiliation of the government has little or no impact on India’s economy (since there are almost no ideological differences regarding economic policy between India’s main political parties). Among the more certain things in ...