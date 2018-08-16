What Virat must do

By the time you read this, we’d be just hours away from the start of the third Test between India and England at Nottingham. The colossal batting failure in the first two Tests has already been dissected and critiqued. Captain Virat Kohli —and coach Ravi Shastri — have been pilloried for the abject performance by experts and fans alike.

And the moot point is whether this team has the self-belief to bounce back from the humiliating setbacks. The chances are that we will know the answer, possibly even by the end of day one, if India is put into bat. For anyone who is ...