When job is not just a salary

2019 should be the year to do it. The youngest of the generation you are about to employ are about 21, and among the best and the brightest, having wrapped up degrees from the premier engineering, medical or management schools.

Chances are you need them more than they need you, as talent will be the winning factor in tomorrow’s super-competitive marketplace. So how do you attract them to your company? That’s the question most old-world companies are grappling with. The human resource (HR) director of a conglomerate, who is back from a series of campus interviews at Indian ...