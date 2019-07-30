When media consolidation is good

Now here is an industry where consolidation has been a force for good. In the financial year ending March 2019, the total number of tickets sold by the top three multiplex chains in India — PVR Cinemas, Inox Leisure and Cinepolis — rose 23 per cent over the previous year to more than 200 million. For many years now the cinema going habit has been in decline.

The box-office growth you read about has come, largely, from raising ticket prices. Going by back-of-the-envelope calculations Indian films sell close to a billion tickets. But in the absence of any proper numbers, the ...