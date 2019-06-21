When Ram became a battering ram

The past is creeping in on us. Hindu-Muslim conflict followed a certain pattern in the bad old days when the uncouth British still ruled India.

This week’s proceedings in the Lok Sabha when members took the oath showed that shaking off what Narendra Modi deplored as “1,200 years of slave mentality”, undying India is springing back to proud manhood, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) style. A TV panellist claimed the other evening that in her innocence, poor little Pragya Singh Thakur, added the august name of her guru to her own because she didn’t know better. Perhaps ...