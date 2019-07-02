When Reddy read his special mention with the help of Patel's glasses

There was camaraderie in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha Member Vijay Sai Reddy was supposed to raise a special mention during the morning session but told the chair that he was unable to do so because he had left his reading-glasses at home. Some members — including the Samajwadi Party’s Neeraj Shekhar and the Nationalist Congress Party’s — were quick to offer their glasses to help Reddy read. Reddy read his special mention with the help of Patel’s glasses.

Time magazine vanishes



A senior Union minister met the media recently in his Udyog Bhawan office. Once inside his chamber, it was difficult for the journalists to miss the only magazine on the coffee table. It was an edition of Time magazine that featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the cover of its international edition with the controversial headline “India's Divider In Chief”. Published in May, the magazine had a secondary headline that read "Modi the Reformer" in much smaller letters. As journalists started taking pictures of their surroundings — many focusing on the coffee table — the magazine and a possible PR disaster vanished from sight.



Tango with mango



This is the mango season and some Members of Parliament who own orchards have been gifting the fruit to their colleagues in the House. At the customary Rajya Sabha meeting of leaders of all political parties on Tuesday, the discussion turned to mangoes. The Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav, who is from Uttar Pradesh, said chausa was the best variety. The Nationalist Congress Party’s Majeed Memon, who is from Maharashtra, said no mango variety could beat hapus, while the Delhi-based Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh batted for dussehri and the Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien, from West Bengal, for malda. As one MP later put it, the meeting reached a consensus on all issues that were expected to be placed before the House that day except on the best variety of mangoes.