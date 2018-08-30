When the State expresses outrage

I had about four minutes on air Wednesday night on the BBC, discussing the arrests of five activists in India. But the 15 minutes or so before that, discussing the story over the telephone with the producer in London, were more interesting. He was collecting the background of the case and seemed astonished that such a thing could happen.

This is because the world, and even those in the global media, assume that India is a normal, functioning democracy with the rule of law. There is no such thing of course, as this recent story so nicely illustrates. The first thing that takes people ...