When will Krishna get her old life back?

Many people are talking about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown on the economy and our public health systems. Economists believe that the world will continue to feel the impact for years.

A recent conversation with a domestic worker, Krishna, made me realise that few are talking about the impact it is having, and will perhaps continue to have for years to come, on people’s mental health. Consider her story. Recently separated from her husband, Krishna lives with her two children, both in their 20s and working, in a one-room tenement in Khizrabad, a low-income ...