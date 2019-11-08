Where did my space go?

Till some years ago, among the most awaited times of the year used to be the seasonal sales for which the household would wait with bated breath, carting home armloads of year-old fashions to stuff into already overflowing wardrobes.

The children did it because brands were still new and aspirational in India, and my wife did it so she didn’t feel left out among her kitty party peers. Having acquired several such outfits, or shoes, she would refuse to actually use them “because my taste is better than theirs”, she would mock her friends, rendering the pile of clothes ...