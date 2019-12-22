Where have all the women bankers gone?

In the run up to Business Standard’s Annual Banking Forum in Mumbai last month, many took to microblogging site Twitter to express their disappointment at not finding a single woman banker on any of the panels.

Gender diversity is always welcome but at the moment there aren’t too many women in this space. Zarin Daruwala, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank; Kaku Nakhate, president and country head of Bank of America India; and Kalpana Morparia, CEO of JP Morgan India; are exceptions in an industry in which women CEOs were bossing over banks with at least 40 per cent share of the total ...