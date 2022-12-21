Where is the economy headed? In 2019, we set a goal of being a $5-trillion economy by 2024. The lost Covid years (net growth of 1.5 per cent over two years) sets our $5-trillion goal back to 2026. That means growing 9 per cent each of the next four years. We should grow between 6 and 7 per cent this year; projections for next year are lower. The $5-trillion target is for GDP growth by 2026; $5 trillion eventually is meaningless. In 1980, and India were equally poor. is now five times richer than we are, a result of growing 9 per cent, compared with our 6 per cent for 40 years. We need to catch up. It is not enough to be “the world’s fastest-growing large economy”. We are too poor a country for growth of 5 or 6 per cent, and must grow at 8-10 per cent annually for the next few decades.