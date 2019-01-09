White-collar crime: Why they do it

What do Bernie Ebbers, Sanjay Kumar or Kenneth Lay have in common? All these superstars of World Inc were charged with fraud and conspiracy at the peak of their respective careers. India also has had its fair share of members in the corporate Hall of Shame, and B Ramalinga Raju happens to be one of its leading lights.

Mr Raju, who once won the Golden Peacock award for corporate governance, was charged with engineering a massive fraud at Satyam Computer Services exactly 10 years ago. Compared to the harrowing experience of his counterparts abroad after the scams in their respective ...