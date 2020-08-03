Whither nuclear energy?

It has been exactly 15 years since the announcement of the historic US-India Civilian Nuclear Agreement. This high-profile deal signed in 2005 by then prime minister Manmohan Singh and US president George Bush dominated Indian politics through the second half of the previous decade and involved bitter infighting within the then government between the left, adamantly opposed to the deal, and Mr Singh, who personally fought for it and risked his personal, as well as the Congress Party’s future.

In retrospect, it all seems a fight over nothing. Simple statistics bear this out. As of ...