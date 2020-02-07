Who is Prasanta Pattanaik, Padma Shri?

The year was 1971. The pla­ce Delhi School of Eco­no­mi­cs, which was un­der­going a major upheaval. Amartya Sen, who taught welfare econo­mics and social choice theory, had just left for London School of Eco­nomics. So had Man­mohan Singh, who tau­ght international trade theory, for commerce ministry.

So, too, had Arjun Sengupta who ta­ught economic policy. Into the breach left by Sen and Singh walked a 28-year old, ex-student of Sen. He had done both his MA and PhD at DSchool, as it is called, and then gone off abroad somewhere. His ...