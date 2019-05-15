Who is truly afraid of the bully?

It has been some time that the bullying tactics of President Donald Trump have ceased generating bewilderment or outrage to become a routine. It is however useful to assess their real efficiency.

And here some interesting observations can be made. One can realise that the offensive style of the US President is having a much more destabilising impact on America’s traditional allies than on its adversaries. Suffices to look at the way Mr Trump’s declarations on NATO and his questioning of Article five, stipulating that an attack against one of the members of the Alliance ...