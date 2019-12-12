Who owns listed companies?

How many listed companies are there across the world? Approximately 41,000 at the end of 2017. What is their market capitalisation? About US$ 84 trillion, the same as global GDP that year. Where are these companies listed? 10 per cent by number, and 36 per cent by market cap are listed in the US.

Asia accounts for the largest number 57 per cent, and 37 per cent of market cap. Exclude Japan, China, and other advanced Asian countries, the rest of Asia is home to 23 per cent of the companies, but a paltry 5 per cent of the global market cap. How many investors are there? The dataset refers to ...