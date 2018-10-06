Who's afraid of #metoo

In America, since the #metoo movement began, about 100 high-profile men have been dismissed from their jobs or jailed following sexual assault or harassment charges in the past two years, about 0.00005 per cent of the country’s male population. In India, sexual harassment and rape is a fact of life for almost half the country’s population.

Yet here’s the strange thing: In both countries, it is a growing number of men who are claiming victimhood. Their argument goes something like this. Because of this pesky #metoo business, men are now vulnerable to female blackmail. ...