Who's to blame?

India’s away Test series against England ended abruptly last week, without a ball being bowled at Old Trafford, amidst great disputation and controversy. But before we get into the merits of the case, a few words about the cricket that was played may be in order. In the last couple of decades, there has been one significant change in Test cricket.

Most matches tend to end in a result; there are few draws. This has helped considerably in keeping Test cricket’s head above the water. So it was in the series played in England. Three of the matches ended in exciting results, the ...