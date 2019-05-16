Who wants a central bank job?

The British government recently advertised for the position of governor of Bank of England whose term gets over in January 2020. Likewise, the European Central Bank president’s term is finishing in October 2019. This has led to media speculation over probable candidates for the two coveted jobs.

But hang on, are they really coveted? Those interested in the two positions should be mindful of what has been going on with central bankers worldwide. Take the case of Jeremy Powell. He was appointed by US President Trump only to be openly criticised later by Trump himself. As part of ...