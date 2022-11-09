JUST IN
The state of states: Have they really been fiscally profligate?
The opaque world of climate reporting
Salaried jobs recover
Inflation targeting in letter and spirit
An extraordinary decade for markets
The true art of travel writing
Growing unemployment: Battle of two parallel realities
Globalisation a must for action on climate change
The stealth bull market
Mystery of Indian-born foreign stars
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Best of BS Opinion: Managing expectations, the state of states & more
Business Standard

Why a more populous world will need different rules of governance

The western obsession with individual freedoms, which has been globalised after 1945, may need to give way to a more realistic approach wherein groups become the units of governance

Topics
UN | population | governance

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan 

Follow this columnist
T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan

In a post on its website, the UN told the world a few days ago, "On 15 November 2022, the world's population is projected to reach 8 billion people, a milestone in human development." It omitted to mention that in 1900 it was just 1 billion.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on UN

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 14:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.