Why Ahmed Patel matters

Ahmed Patel has been appointed treasurer of the Indian National Congress. This is his second term (he last held the job from 1996 to 2000). Ahmed Patel was just 30 when he became an MP in 1977.

The Congress had been wiped out but Gujarat had saved the day, sending a handful of MPs to the Lok Sabha. He was elected from his native Bharuch district, a region that still swears by him though it may not elect him anymore (the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has retained four out of five Assembly seats in the parliamentary constituency for the last two decades). When Indira Gandhi was ...