Fond hopes of a lean govt

Why bankers are afraid of becoming CEOs

The proposed governance norms for banks seem to be pushing for a role reversal - make the non-executive directors run the bank and take away the executive powers of the CEO

Tamal Bandyopadhyay 

Last week, Federal Bank Ltd got the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) approval of its managing director and CEO Shyam Srinivasan’s reappointment till September 2021. The current term of Srinivasan, who took over the mantle in 2010, would have ended in September this year.

In theory, the RBI can allow Srinivasan, 57, to continue till 2025 and return to the helm again after three years. It plans to cap the tenure of a professional banker as CEO at 15 consecutive years. The individual could be re-appointed after a gap of three years, provided there’s no association ...

First Published: Sun, July 19 2020. 21:37 IST

