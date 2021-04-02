Why BJP gaining foothold in the East is seismic shift in India's politics

Anticipating election results when most of the polling is yet to take place is a hazardous business. Still, given the way that election campaigning has rolled out, it seems safe to say that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in pole position for the electoral contests in both West Bengal and Assam.

In other words, the primary objective of the other parties is to defeat the BJP. If one takes the long view, it does not matter whether it succeeds because, if not this time then the next, the BJP is likely to win in West Bengal. In Assam and much of the Northeast, it is already the incumbent ...