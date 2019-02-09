Why cold weather makes joints ache

Change in weather conditions, especially in winters, are often associated with recurring stiffness, aches and pains. Winters are very troublesome for people with bone and joint pains. The cold weather accentuates the pain and most people can sense the change in weather through the heightened discomfort in their hands, feet, hips and knee joints.

Why dropping temperatures affect joints does not have one single theory. There is one relates to the drop in barometric pressure, which causes tendons, muscles and the surrounding tissues to expand. Because of the lack of space within the body, ...