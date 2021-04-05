Why encryption backdoors spell the death of privacy

What does privacy mean to you? It is not about secrecy, far from it. Privacy is all about control — personal control over the use and disclosure of your personal information.

If you want to give it away, be my guest, as long as you make the decision to do so. Someone else may have custody and control over your information (the government or a private sector company), but it doesn’t belong to them — it belongs to you, the data subject, to whom the information relates. In the online world that rul­es our lives, protection of our data is vital to having any ...