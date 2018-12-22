Why farm loan waivers are not a good idea

Waiving farm loans is like plucking low-hanging fruit in India’s political economy. And it skirts the issue of major reforms required in the agri-economic system. Without structural changes, the distress resurfaces and the crisis recurs.

At the very least, blanket loan waivers are questionable on equity grounds. They benefit the larger borrowers more than small and marginal ones. Union government data on the indebtedness of agricultural households according to land size (extracted from bank statistics) shows that the average outstanding loan of the smallest farmers owning less ...