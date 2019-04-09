Why growth is a worry

The growth of an economy consists of a trend (potential), and cycles around this trend. In India’s case, there are reasons to worry about both.

India’s potential growth rate has moderated over the last decade. Various techniques — from statistical filters to production function estimates — suggest India’s potential GDP growth rate has moderated from around 8 per cent in 2003-08 to around 7 per cent currently, and this decline can be traced to a slower pace of investment (capital accumulation) and lower (total factor) productivity growth. A significant ...