Why India's product standards need an update and a legal framework

Indian manufacturers go the extra mile and provide requisite features like anti-lock braking system (ABS), airbags, disc brakes and other features for cars and motorcycles sold in international markets. However, since India does not have a comprehensive or technologically updated law, cars with seat belts as the only passenger safety feature can be sold in the country.

But, it isn’t just Indian manufacturers who are guilty of selling dated goods in the country. Several global manufacturers, too, sell here goods which would be impermissible in international markets, and this is ...