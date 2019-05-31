Why Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani made a university his mission

Bikhchandani tells Anjuli Bhargava how an undergraduate education overseas deprives a student of a network at home, a critical input in one’s life journey Observing what’s unfolding around you can be rewarding. It was while working as a young executive on the Horlicks brand in erstwhile Hindustan Milkfood Manufacturers (HMM) that Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of job portal Naukri.com, noticed two things.

One, the office copy of Business India, the magazine with close to 40 pages of appointment advertisements, vanished within minutes of arriving. A journalist in that ...