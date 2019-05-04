Why NYAY is unlikely to deliver results

The Congress Party’s poll promise of Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) has earnestly attempted to shift the pre-election slugfest to real-world priorities. An injection of one to two per cent of GDP is undoubtedly welcome, in a country renowned for social underspending.

But while details are sketchy, unless the straitjacket design of “Rs 6000 per month to 20 per cent of the poorest households” is judiciously fine-tuned, NYAY is unlikely to reap its full potential of anti-poverty or political dividends. For one, NYAY targets a mere fifth of Indian households. For perspective, ...